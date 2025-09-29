'A Big Believer...': Zoho Founder's Arattai Messaging App Draws Praise From Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta

"Congrats Sridhar Vembu on the launch of Arattai," Radhika Gupta wrote on X.

"Happy to be a user and hope to see the network expand. A big believer in made in India brands - built for India and the world," she added.

Gupta spoke about her belief in Indian brands built for the world and shared that during a recent visit to Tokyo, she was impressed by the wide range of Japanese brands across cars, electronics, shoes, beauty, textiles, and chocolates.

"I am hoping we see the emergence of truly world class Indian brands across categories over the next 20 years! Built in India, trusted by the world," she said.