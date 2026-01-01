Business NewsBusiness75 Lakh Orders: Zomato, Blinkit Shatter Records On New Year's Eve Amid Strike Calls
ADVERTISEMENT

75 Lakh Orders: Zomato, Blinkit Shatter Records On New Year's Eve Amid Strike Calls

A record number of 75 lakh orders were delivered to over 63 lakh customers during the day across both platforms, the Eternal CEO said.

01 Jan 2026, 04:28 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal posted on the record pace of deliveries on Dec. 31.&nbsp; (Image:&nbsp;Deepinder Goyal/ X Profile)</p></div>
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal posted on the record pace of deliveries on Dec. 31.  (Image: Deepinder Goyal/ X Profile)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Blinkit and Zomato remained unaffected by strike calls yesterday and registered deliveries at record pace, according to Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal.

"Zomato and Blinkit delivered at a record pace yesterday, unaffected by calls for strikes that many of us heard over the past few days", he stated in a post on social media platform X.

A record number of 75 lakh orders were delivered to over 63 lakh customers during the day across both platforms by over 4.5 lakh delivery partners, he added.

Goyal highlighted that support from local law enforcement helped keep the "small number of miscreants in check" and enable the delivery of the orders.

"This happened without any additional incentives for delivery partners - NYE does see higher incentives than usual days and yesterday was no different than the past NYE days", the CEO underlined.

ALSO READ

2 Lakh Biryanis, 90,000 Burgers: Swiggy Reveals India’s New Year's Eve Dinner Cravings
Opinion
2 Lakh Biryanis, 90,000 Burgers: Swiggy Reveals India’s New Year's Eve Dinner Cravings
Read More

Goyal expressed gratitude for local authorities across the country, their teams on ground, and most significantly to the delivery partners.

"I am grateful to local authorities across the country and to our teams on the ground for clear enforcement and swift coordination. Most importantly, thank you to our delivery partners who showed up despite intimidation, stood their ground, and chose honest work and progress", he stated.

The CEO shared his thoughts on the on-going debate about exploitative quick commerce platforms and claimed that a fundamentally unfair system would not attract and retain so many people.

"One thought for everyone: if a system were fundamentally unfair, it would not consistently attract and retain so many people who choose to work within it. Please don’t get swept up by narratives pushed by vested interests", Goyal said.

Further, he called the gig economy "one of India’s largest organised job creation engines" adding that its real impact will compound over time, "When delivery partners’ children, supported by stable incomes and education, enter the workforce and help transform our country at scale".

His post comes in the aftermath of calls for a nation-wide gig workers' strike on Dec. 31, who had been protesting against lack of social security, 10-minute delivery mandates, and poor working conditions among other things.

ALSO READ

Happy 'Sober' New Year? Swiggy Sees Demand For THIS Drink On New Year's Eve
Opinion
Happy 'Sober' New Year? Swiggy Sees Demand For THIS Drink On New Year's Eve
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT