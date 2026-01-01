75 Lakh Orders: Zomato, Blinkit Shatter Records On New Year's Eve Amid Strike Calls

Goyal expressed gratitude for local authorities across the country, their teams on ground, and most significantly to the delivery partners.

"I am grateful to local authorities across the country and to our teams on the ground for clear enforcement and swift coordination. Most importantly, thank you to our delivery partners who showed up despite intimidation, stood their ground, and chose honest work and progress", he stated.

The CEO shared his thoughts on the on-going debate about exploitative quick commerce platforms and claimed that a fundamentally unfair system would not attract and retain so many people.

"One thought for everyone: if a system were fundamentally unfair, it would not consistently attract and retain so many people who choose to work within it. Please don’t get swept up by narratives pushed by vested interests", Goyal said.

Further, he called the gig economy "one of India’s largest organised job creation engines" adding that its real impact will compound over time, "When delivery partners’ children, supported by stable incomes and education, enter the workforce and help transform our country at scale".

His post comes in the aftermath of calls for a nation-wide gig workers' strike on Dec. 31, who had been protesting against lack of social security, 10-minute delivery mandates, and poor working conditions among other things.