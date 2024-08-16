72% Fliers See Airfares Rise With Multiple Searches, 60% Encounter Dark Patterns While Booking
There is widespread use of deceptive practices or "dark patterns" on airline websites and apps, with over 60% of fliers reporting issues like drip pricing, false urgency and forced actions. These practices are used to mislead customers into paying a higher fare or paying for add-ons and unintended purchases during flight bookings, according to a survey by LocalCircles.
Such tactics have drawn sharp criticism, with some authorities even labelling them as cybercrimes. In November 2023, the Central Consumer Protection Authority strictly prohibited the presence of several such dark patterns, according to the survey that was released on Friday.
The study gathered over 55,000 responses from more than 20,000 airline customers across 322 districts in India.
Survey Highlights Several Troubling Trends
Drip pricing: 62% of respondents frequently encounter hidden charges that are not disclosed until the final payment stage. This practice involves revealing only the base fare initially and adding extra fees later, leading to a higher final cost.
False urgency: 62% of users report being pressured by airlines to book quickly through misleading messages about limited availability. This tactic creates a false sense of urgency, pushing consumers into making hasty decisions.
Basket sneaking—40% of respondents have experienced "basket sneaking," where additional services or products are automatically added to their booking cart without consent, often resulting in unexpected costs.
The survey also found that 72% of consumers have seen airfares increase if they searched for the same flight multiple times within a single session. This tactic, sometimes linked to dynamic pricing algorithms, adjusts fares based on perceived booking intent.
The survey results coincide with a significant rise in domestic airfares, which have surged up to 40% on key routes over the past six quarters. The increase has been particularly noticeable as India enters its festive season, driving up travel demand and further intensifying scrutiny of airline practices.
In November 2023, the CCPA prohibited several dark patterns, including false urgency and drip pricing, labelling them as unfair trade practices. However, many consumers continue to encounter these issues, indicating a need for stronger enforcement and consumer protection measures.
Last year, over 10,000 complaints related to deceptive online practices by airlines were lodged with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs via the National Consumers Helpline. These complaints suggest that airlines and online travel portals employ several manipulative tactics or 'dark patterns' to mislead customers, as highlighted in the survey.
The survey, conducted between May 1, 2024, and Aug. 10, 2024, included over 55,000 responses from airline fliers. Of these, 64% were men and 36% were women. Respondents were evenly distributed among tier 1 (46%), tier 2 (25%), and tier 3 and rural districts (29%).