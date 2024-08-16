72% Fliers See Airfares Rise With Multiple Searches, 60% Encounter Dark Patterns While Booking

The survey also found that 72% of consumers have seen airfares increase if they searched for the same flight multiple times within a single session. This tactic, sometimes linked to dynamic pricing algorithms, adjusts fares based on perceived booking intent.

The survey results coincide with a significant rise in domestic airfares, which have surged up to 40% on key routes over the past six quarters. The increase has been particularly noticeable as India enters its festive season, driving up travel demand and further intensifying scrutiny of airline practices.

In November 2023, the CCPA prohibited several dark patterns, including false urgency and drip pricing, labelling them as unfair trade practices. However, many consumers continue to encounter these issues, indicating a need for stronger enforcement and consumer protection measures.

Last year, over 10,000 complaints related to deceptive online practices by airlines were lodged with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs via the National Consumers Helpline. These complaints suggest that airlines and online travel portals employ several manipulative tactics or 'dark patterns' to mislead customers, as highlighted in the survey.

The survey, conducted between May 1, 2024, and Aug. 10, 2024, included over 55,000 responses from airline fliers. Of these, 64% were men and 36% were women. Respondents were evenly distributed among tier 1 (46%), tier 2 (25%), and tier 3 and rural districts (29%).