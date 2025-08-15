Six Best SBI Credit Cards: Features, Eligibility And How To Apply

1. SBI Card ELITE : The SBI Card ELITE is ideal for frequent travellers and lifestyle enthusiasts, featuring a Rs 4,999 annual fee with benefits, such as a welcome e-Gift voucher worth Rs 5,000, free movie tickets annually, and complimentary memberships for Club Vistara and Trident Privilege.

2. SBI Card PRIME: The SBI Card PRIME comes with a Rs 2,999 annual fee and offers spend-linked gift vouchers, reward points on dining and groceries, and complimentary airport lounge access, making it suitable for customers looking for premium offerings.

3. SimplySAVE SBI Card: For everyday shoppers, the SimplySAVE SBI Card is a budget-friendly choice with a Rs 499 annual fee and rewards points on dining, movies and departmental store purchases.

4. BPCL SBI Card: Vehicle owners can benefit from the BPCL SBI Card, which offers impressive cashback and reward points on fuel purchases at BPCL outlets and other daily expenses.

5. Air India SBI Platinum Card: Frequent flyers might prefer the Air India SBI Platinum Card. The card offers bonus reward points on Air India ticket purchases and welcome reward points along with complimentary lounge access.

6. SBI Cashback Card: The SBI Cashback Card is an attractive option for online shoppers as it provides up to 5% cashback on online spends and 1% on offline purchases, with an annual fee of Rs 999.