Six Best SBI Credit Cards: Features, Eligibility And How To Apply
SBI Credit Cards provide various options, including rewards, cashback, travel perks, and fuel benefits.
Credit cards are widely used financial tools that allow cardholders to borrow money from a bank or lender to make purchases or pay for services. Instead of using cash, a credit card lets you spend the money for various purposes, often with added benefits like rewards and cashback offers.
SBI Credit Cards, issued by SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., come with a wide range of features including rewards, cashback, travel perks and fuel benefits. Many cards also offer reward points, fuel surcharge waivers, complimentary airport lounge access, concierge services and insurance coverage.
Here are some of the most popular SBI credit cards:
Top 6 SBI Credit Cards: Features And Benefits
1. SBI Card ELITE : The SBI Card ELITE is ideal for frequent travellers and lifestyle enthusiasts, featuring a Rs 4,999 annual fee with benefits, such as a welcome e-Gift voucher worth Rs 5,000, free movie tickets annually, and complimentary memberships for Club Vistara and Trident Privilege.
2. SBI Card PRIME: The SBI Card PRIME comes with a Rs 2,999 annual fee and offers spend-linked gift vouchers, reward points on dining and groceries, and complimentary airport lounge access, making it suitable for customers looking for premium offerings.
3. SimplySAVE SBI Card: For everyday shoppers, the SimplySAVE SBI Card is a budget-friendly choice with a Rs 499 annual fee and rewards points on dining, movies and departmental store purchases.
4. BPCL SBI Card: Vehicle owners can benefit from the BPCL SBI Card, which offers impressive cashback and reward points on fuel purchases at BPCL outlets and other daily expenses.
5. Air India SBI Platinum Card: Frequent flyers might prefer the Air India SBI Platinum Card. The card offers bonus reward points on Air India ticket purchases and welcome reward points along with complimentary lounge access.
6. SBI Cashback Card: The SBI Cashback Card is an attractive option for online shoppers as it provides up to 5% cashback on online spends and 1% on offline purchases, with an annual fee of Rs 999.
Eligibility Criteria
To apply for an SBI credit card, applicants need to be between 21 and 60 years old, though this may vary slightly depending on the card.
A minimum annual income of around Rs 3 lakh is generally preferred, with eligibility extending to salaried employees, self-employed individuals and pensioners.
Maintaining a good credit history with no defaults on previous loans or credit cards is crucial for approval. The bank evaluates income, credit score and other financial factors before approval of a credit card.