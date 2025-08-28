'57% Of Our Paid Subscribers Are Women': Knot Dating CEO Shares Insights On 'Surprising' Subscription Trends

Knot Dating co-founder and Chief Executive Officer CEO Jasveer Singh has said what he describes as a "surprising update" about the platform’s growing subscriber base in India.

In a post on X, Singh highlighted the willingness of Indians to pay for premium matchmaking services. "Another surprising update from Knot dating: If this doesn’t surprise you, nothing will! Who said Indians don’t pay for high-value subscriptions? 57,459 for 6 months – and yes, people are paying it for Knot dating," he wrote.

According to Singh, the platform has achieved this milestone without the traditional tactics of aggressive sales calls or persistent app notifications. Instead, he credited the growth to the credibility of the service. "No sales calls. No push notifications. Purely trust," he said.

While the subscription fee itself is noteworthy, Singh pointed out that the real development lies in the gender breakdown of paid users. "The real surprise isn’t just that people are paying high amounts – it's that 57% of our paid subscribers are women!" he said.

He went on to challenge the common perception about user behaviour on dating and matrimonial platforms in India. “Everyone assumes in India only men pay on dating/matrimony platforms, while women just receive requests or rarely pay. Did you ever expect this?” Singh asked in his post.