'57% Of Our Paid Subscribers Are Women': Knot Dating CEO Shares Insights On 'Surprising' Subscription Trends
According to its co-founder, Jasveer Singh, the platform has achieved this milestone without the traditional tactics of aggressive sales calls or persistent app notifications.
Knot Dating co-founder and Chief Executive Officer CEO Jasveer Singh has said what he describes as a "surprising update" about the platform’s growing subscriber base in India.
In a post on X, Singh highlighted the willingness of Indians to pay for premium matchmaking services. "Another surprising update from Knot dating: If this doesn’t surprise you, nothing will! Who said Indians don’t pay for high-value subscriptions? 57,459 for 6 months – and yes, people are paying it for Knot dating," he wrote.
According to Singh, the platform has achieved this milestone without the traditional tactics of aggressive sales calls or persistent app notifications. Instead, he credited the growth to the credibility of the service. "No sales calls. No push notifications. Purely trust," he said.
While the subscription fee itself is noteworthy, Singh pointed out that the real development lies in the gender breakdown of paid users. "The real surprise isn’t just that people are paying high amounts – it's that 57% of our paid subscribers are women!" he said.
He went on to challenge the common perception about user behaviour on dating and matrimonial platforms in India. “Everyone assumes in India only men pay on dating/matrimony platforms, while women just receive requests or rarely pay. Did you ever expect this?” Singh asked in his post.
Knot.dating describes itself as an AI-powered matchmaking platform that interacts with users, learns about their preferences and helps them find the right partner. Positioned as an exclusive, invite-only matrimonial service, the website says it's designed for successful professionals, usually aged between 27 and 38, who are seeking serious and long-term relationships leading to marriage instead of casual dating.
The platform claims it prioritises privacy and authenticity, offering 100% verified profiles and curated matches through the guidance of experienced matchmakers.
Unlike traditional matrimony apps, Knot.dating maintains a private and selective community. Membership is granted either through referrals from existing users or through applications submitted on the company's website, which are reviewed to ensure alignment with its community standards.
The website positions itself as a modern, discreet and reliable way to meet potential life partners.
According to a recent PTI report, Knot.dating has introduced a policy requiring male users to earn at least Rs 50 lakh annually to qualify for its platform. The company reportedly said the move was aimed at creating a more tailored experience for women by ensuring access to financially accomplished and verified matches.