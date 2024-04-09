360 One, Nuvama Get 'Buy' From Jefferies On 22% Profit Growth Hopes

India's leading wealth managers are likely to deliver 20–22% annualised profit growth over FY24–27, given the strong economic growth in the country creating a larger opportunity in financialisation of savings, according to Jefferies. This would ensure strong inflows and operational efficiencies, it said.

The brokerage has initiated coverage on 360 One Wam Ltd. and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. with a 'buy' rating.

The brokerage expects rising clients and RM vintages to drive down cost-to-income ratios by 3-5% and aid earnings growth of 20–22% despite a marginal compression of fees over FY24–27 due to an increasing share of advisory. "As investments in newer segments (HNI and global) start yielding AUMs, operational leverage can sustain itself beyond FY27," it said.

In addition, the brokerage sees a 70–75% rise in share of trail fees by fiscal 2027, which improves earning visibility and supports valuation rerating.

"While changing regulations have impacted fee rates of active AUMs by 20 basis points over the last 5 years to around 45 to 60 basis points, the industry shift to a full-trail model (vs. upfront commissions) has significantly improved long-term revenue visibility," the brokerage firm said. "Share of annual recurring revenues has increased to 60–65% of revenues (vs. ~40–50% in FY20) in the UHNI segment and will rise to 70–75% by FY27."

The downside risks for the brokerage's call include adverse regulations, intensifying competition, and prolonged market downturns.