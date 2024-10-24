360 One Wam Board Launches QIP At Floor Price Of Rs 1,065.36 Per Share

360 One Wam Ltd.'s board of directors approved the opening of its qualified institutional placement on Thursday at a floor price of Rs 1,065.36 per equity share.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price for the issue, according to an exchange filing.

Also, the issue price will be decided after consulting the book running lead managers appointed in relation to the issue, the filing stated.

The proposal to raise funds via the QIP route had received nod from 360 One Wam's board of directors on Sept. 19. The company aims to raise up to Rs 2,250 crore in one or more tranches.