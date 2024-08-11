Hindenburg Report: 360 ONE WAM Says Never Invested In Adani Group Shares

In response to recent scrutiny from the Hindenburg Report, 360 ONE WAM has issued a detailed clarification regarding the IPE-Plus Fund 1, a fully compliant and regulated investment vehicle that operated from October 2013 to October 2019.

According to the company's statement, the IPE-Plus Fund 1 did not invest in any Adani Group shares, either directly or indirectly. At its peak, the fund managed assets worth approximately Rs 4.8 crore, with over 90% of its investments allocated to bonds.

The fund was managed on a discretionary basis, meaning no investor had direct involvement in its operational decisions.

The statement also addressed concerns regarding the holdings of Madhabi and Dhaval Buch, noting that their combined stake in the fund accounted for less than 1.5% of the total inflow.

It emphasised that all points raised in the report have been previously addressed and clarified.