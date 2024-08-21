25% Of Total Waste Can Be Converted Into Green Coal, Says Keystone Energy's MD

India generates around 700 million tonnes of annual municipal and agricultural waste that is increasingly becoming an environmental hazard.

While focussing on cleaner fuel is a necessity, the sustainable disposition of this waste is even more crucial for the preservation of the climate and earth.

According to Saurabh Kumar, founder and managing director of Keystone Energy Systems LLP., around 25% of the total waste generated can be converted to high-calorific green coal that can then replace the coal used in power, steel, and cement plants. Green coal is produced by the processing of agro- and municipal waste under torrefaction.

Green coal is produced through the torrefaction technology, which, in the absence of air or oxygen, thermochemically converts waste at high temperatures into highly carbonised output.

The continuous process operates 24x7 and doesn't utilise any external fuel, as the gas generated during the process is reused in the process to fully meet the additional heat demands needed for the continuous process to work.