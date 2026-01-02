2025 Review: Corporate Affairs Ministry Steps Up Reforms To Ease Compliance, Governance

Under the revised norms, the change allows indemnity bonds to be furnished by authorised representatives of the central or state governments, enabling faster removal of their names from the register under Section 248(2) of the Companies Act.

The ministry's year-end review also cited the launch of an integrated portal and a dedicated call centre by the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority.

The IEPFA portal was launched in August 2025 to enable faster claim settlement and enhanced investor support.

The portal integrates MCA-21, NSDL, CDSL and PFMS into a single automated workflow, reducing post-approval transfer time for shares and dividends from several months to 1-2 days. Since its launch, more than 27,000 claims have been approved in the current financial year so far.