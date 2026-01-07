2025 Hiring Ends On A High — Here Are The Non-IT Sectors Driving The Rebound

India’s white-collar job market ended 2025 on a firm footing. Hiring activity rising 13% year-on-year in December, making October-December the strongest quarter of the year with 9% growth, according to JobSpeak data released by Naukri.com.

The momentum was driven largely by non-IT sectors, signalling a broader recovery beyond technology after a year of uneven hiring.

Entry-level hiring also strengthened. Freshers with 0-3 years of experience saw an 18% rise in hiring, led by non-IT sectors such as insurance and hospitality.