2024 Kia Carnival MPV Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Features
Kia Carnival 2024 will come to the market via the Completely Built Up route.
South Korean automaker Kia has unveiled the new-gen Carnival multi-purpose vehicle in the Indian market. Starting at Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Carnival Limousine gets a much premium price tag than its predecessors. The last-gen model of the Kia Carnival retailed at Rs 35.5 lakh for the top variant.
Kia Carnival 2024 will come to the market via the Completely Built Up route, which is also likely to be the major reason behind this sharp price spike.
Kia has received 2,796 bookings for the new MPV.
Here's everything you need to know about the new-gen Kia Carnival.
Kia Carnival Exteriors
The all-new Kia Carnival Limousine comes loaded with a host of features and design upgrades. The MPV gets a fresh grille alongside a revised bumper and vertically stacked LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs.
The 2024 Carnivals sports contrast-coloured skid plates, connected LED tail lamps and a new roof rail.
The MPV also features new alloys and a dual single-pane electric sunroof.
The Kia Carnival will be offered in seven-seater and nine-seater configurations.
Kia Carnival Interior And Features
Inside, the Kia Carnival has a two-tone interior with a 12.3-inch driver display, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with a 12-speaker Bose system and an 11-inch head-up display.
The MPV offers ventilation and heating for the front-row seats.
The second row of the MPV gets sliding and reclining seats with ventilation, heating and leg support. There are dedicated roof-mounted AC vents, sunshades for all windows and electrically sliding doors.
When it comes to safety features, the Kia Carnival has eight airbags, Level 2 ADAS features, ABS with EBD, ESC and hill-assist control.
Kia Carnival Engine
The Kia Carnival Limousine is powered by a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The unit can deliver 193 hp of power and 441 Nm of peak torque.