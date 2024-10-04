2024 Kia Carnival MPV Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Features

South Korean automaker Kia has unveiled the new-gen Carnival multi-purpose vehicle in the Indian market. Starting at Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Carnival Limousine gets a much premium price tag than its predecessors. The last-gen model of the Kia Carnival retailed at Rs 35.5 lakh for the top variant.

Kia Carnival 2024 will come to the market via the Completely Built Up route, which is also likely to be the major reason behind this sharp price spike.

Kia has received 2,796 bookings for the new MPV.

Here's everything you need to know about the new-gen Kia Carnival.