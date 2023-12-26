The 11 Best Beers Of The Year, Chosen By A Guy Who Tasted 879

Fidens Brewing Co. “Illuminating Serenity”Double New England IPA, 8.2% ABVAlbany, New YorkThis year, I had the opportunity to explore craft beer scenes in Peru, Italy and Greece. Athens seemed to be in full swing of the hazy IPA craze, which drew hop-head Americans like me (almost certainly by design). I tasted a lot of good Greek IPAs. But it was in a bottle shop called Tales of Ales near the Varvakios Central Municipal Market that I spotted a can of this Fidens Double IPA, all the way from upstate New York. The small-batch brewery just outside Albany is one of the few places where people still line up to catch new releases. I jumped at the chance to buy a 16-oz can without even noticing that, at €20 ($22), I was paying for that mileage. I took it back to the Airbnb, climbed to the rooftop terrace and drank it while my wife, brother and I looked up at the Acropolis, lit against the Greek sunset. I’d say this was an experience worth every cent.