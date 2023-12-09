The Secret Perks Of Investing In Travel, From Hotel Upgrades To Cruise Credits

Shareholder perks are less common among airlines, and generally nonexistent among US carriers; Bloomberg Intelligence aviation analyst Tim Bacchus says one (perishable) opportunity for finding them is when an airline undergoes an initial public offering, pointing to AirAsia X as a somewhat recent example. More long-term deals can be found among international aviation brands. Japan residents, for instance, can take advantage of shareholder deals with each of the country’s two largest carriers, ANA Holdings Inc and Japan Airlines Co Ltd. Both airlines offer the same deal: 50% off vouchers for domestic flights with the purchase of at least 100 stock shares. The more stock you own, the more vouchers you earn. (The share prices were at 3,045 yen and 2,802 yen for ANA and Japan Airlines, or $21 and $19, respectively, at press time.)