When FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Slip Of Tongue In Budget 2023 Speech Left Parliament In Splits; WATCH

During the Union Budget presentation of 2023, FM Nirmala Sitharaman who was presenting the budget to the parliament made a minor pronunciation error, which evoked a round of laughter from the MPs. While FM Sitharaman was presenting the Union Budget, talking about how the government is prioritising dealing with old polluting vehicles, she mispronounced pollution as ‘political’.

“Replacing old political…sorry old pollution vehicles will be a priority…," Sitharaman said, which led to a round of laughs.

In a meeting of serious discussions, the moment presented a brief respite of comedy, unifying everyone present, even if it was for a short period of time. Even the opposition leaders seemed to find amusement in her error, thumping tables and cheering her on. She then went on to correct herself, saying: "Replacing old polluting vehicles is an important part of greening our economy".