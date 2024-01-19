What Is Vote On Account? Significance, Financial Implications And More

A 'Vote on Account' is used by the government when there is not enough time to pass the full budget before the start of the new financial year. This happens in an election year.

A vote-on-account seeks approvals for essential expenditure outlays until after the general election. It is different from an interim budget that includes an assessment of the current state of the economy, capex and receipts, as well as revised estimates of the current financial year and estimates for the year ahead. According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Feb. 1.