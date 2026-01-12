Budget 2026: States Flag Shrinking Fiscal Space And Revenue Pressures At Pre-Budget Meet

Several states sought compensation or a share in new cess or excise revenues, particularly from products such as tobacco and paan masala, to offset the shortfall. They argued that such levies contribute meaningfully to overall collections but offer limited direct relief to state revenues under the current framework.

States also called for a fairer Centre-State funding structure for centrally sponsored schemes, pointing to pressure created by existing cost-sharing arrangements. Demands were raised for higher capital expenditure support from the Centre, along with greater clarity on long-term funding, to enable better planning and execution.

The concerns were conveyed as part of the pre-Budget consultation process, with states urging that fiscal constraints be factored into Budget decisions.