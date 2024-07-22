Union Budget 2024: A Look Back At Key Milestones In Budget History

As India prepares for the presentation of the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on July 23, all eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is poised to make history with her seventh consecutive Budget.

This year's Budget holds particular significance as it follows an interim Budget presented in February, adhering to the protocol that restricts a full Budget announcement just before general elections.

The forthcoming Budget marks the first major financial policy statement by the BJP-led NDA government since its re-election last month.

Here are nine important facts about the Union Budget and its historical context in independent India: