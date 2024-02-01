Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher Led By TCS, Maruti: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices gave up most of their earlier gains to turn volatile after the Finance Minister failed to make any major announcements in the interim budget for 2024.

Indices were marginally higher due to gains in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

At 12:08 p.m., the Nifty 50 were up 20.60 points, or 0.09%, at 21,746.30, and the Sensex rose 98.03 points, or 0.14%, to 71,850.14.

"With expectations for the interim budget to be mainly a vote-on-account, lacking significant announcements, the index is likely to maintain a narrow range," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer at SAS Online. "Traders are advised to stick to their stop-loss strategies and closely monitor price movements for guidance."