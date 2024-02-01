Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Budget-Day Session Lower As L&T, Bharti Airtel Drag: Market Wrap

Indian benchmark stock indices ended the volatile trading session lower on Thursday, led by losses in Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 28.25 points, or 0.13%, lower at 21,697.45, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 106.81 points, or 0.15%, to end at 71,645.30. The Nifty fell to an intraday low of 21,658.75, and the Sensex touched a low of 71,574.89.

On the day of the Interim Budget 2024, surprisingly, the benchmark indices saw range-bound activity, with the Nifty closing 28 points lower while the Sensex was down 107 points, according to Shrikant S. Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

"The interim budget was the much anticipated non-event, which was seen through tight market movements as the index oscillated in a narrow range to settle the day lower at 21,697.45 with a loss of 28.25 points," Aditya Gaggar, director from Progressive Shares, said.