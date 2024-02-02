Research Spending In Defence Making Up For 30 Years Of Neglect: Sitharaman To NDTV Profit

The government is making provisions to fund innovative defence production in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat goals and make up for alleged neglect in the last three decades, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

"Funding for science and technological research was scattered earlier," she told NDTV Profit's Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview—her first for a private news network.

The minister said the current allocations for defence would seem less as it is making up for the 30 years of alleged neglect before the Modi government took over in 2014.

Sitharaman announced in her interim budget speech on Thursday that a Rs 1 lakh crore corpus will be established with a 50-year interest-free loan for long-term financing research and innovation in sunrise domains, which also includes deep defence technology.

The National Research Foundation, a Rs 50,000-crore initiative announced two years ago, will help in funding innovation and getting private sector participation, she said.