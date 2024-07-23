Renewable Energy Stocks Gain As FM Sitharaman Focuses On Energy Transition In Budget

Shares of renewable energy stocks rose after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the budget's sixth priority will be energy security and that it will put out a policy document for energy transition.

Sitharaman also said that the government will promote power storage for the integration of renewable energy and give funds for clean energy measures in 100 clusters. It also proposed not to extend custom duty on solar energy-related parts.

