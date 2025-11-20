Pre-Budget 2026: Tourism & Hospitality Leaders Push For Visa Ease, GST Clarity In FM Meet

Finance Minister’s pre-budget meeting with the tourism and hospitality sector concluded on Thursday, with top industry leaders presenting a unified set of demands aimed at boosting India’s travel ecosystem ahead of Budget 2026, sources told NDTV Profit.

A key demand raised during the consultation was the simplification of visa regulations, which industry leaders say remains a major barrier to inbound travel growth. The sector also reiterated its long-standing request for industry status for tourism and hospitality.

Hotel chains, meanwhile, sought clarity on GST applicability for room tariffs above Rs 7,500.

Medical tourism, another fast-growing segment, was also a major focus area. Representatives from leading healthcare groups urged the government to strengthen medical tourism infrastructure to position India as a top destination for advanced and affordable care.

The high-profile delegation included the Founder & CEO of VFS Global, the President and Chairman Emeritus of Radisson Hotel Group, and representatives from the Indian Association of Tour Operators. Senior leaders from MakeMyTrip, Apollo Hospitals and Max Healthcare were also present, underscoring the sector’s importance across travel, hotels and medical tourism.

The Finance Ministry is expected to examine these suggestions as it finalises the Union Budget proposals.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired another round of pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders as part of preparations for the Union Budget 2026–27.

Tourism offers the highest employment potential per dollar invested and represents one of the biggest opportunities for India’s next growth wave, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said last month at ASSOCHAM’s 105th Annual General Meeting.

He also called for a concerted strategy to attract high-spending tourists, he urged greater investments in the tourism and hospitality industry to unlock its full potential.