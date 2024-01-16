Parliament's Budget Session From Jan 31

He said on X, "Interim Budget Session 2024, last session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha to be held from Jan 31 to Feb 9, with the address of Hon'ble President to the Parliament. On Feb 1, Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman ji will present the Interim Union Budget."

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha Secretariates issued notifications regarding the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament on Friday.