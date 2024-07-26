Nuclear Boost: Private Partnership For Bharat Small Reactors — Here's What's At Stake
In the recently presented Union Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled plans to partner with private sector to develop Bharat Small Reactors as part of India’s push to expand its nuclear energy capabilities and promote energy mix for Viksit Bharat.
This decision marks a significant departure from the previous stance governed by the Atomic Energy Act of 1962, which restricted private sector participation in nuclear energy generation.
The government first informed about developing Bharat Small Reactors in December 2023. Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, informed the Parliament that the government is working on new technologies such as Small Nuclear Reactors to make a transition to clean energy.
Deploying Small Modular Reactors across the country especially in locations not suitable for large nuclear plants, can produce large amount of low-carbon electricity. In order to move away from fossil fuel consumption, SMRs can be installed and operated for repurposing the aging fossil fuel-based power plants, Singh stated.
He, however, stated that nuclear power plants are installed and operated in line with stringent regulatory requirements to contain radiation and to avoid exposure to public in all circumstances. The techno-commercial aspects of SMRs are still in initial stages even globally and its large-scale deployment depends on various factors including regulatory harmonisation globally by International Atomic Energy Agency, especially considering emergency planning zone and public acceptance.
Understanding Bharat Small Reactors
Bharat Small Reactors represent a crucial component of India's nuclear energy strategy, designed to cater to the growing energy demands of the nation while ensuring energy security and reducing carbon emissions. These reactors are characterised by their smaller size and modular design, making them versatile for various applications, including power generation and industrial uses.
BSRs hold immense importance due to their potential to augment India's energy capacity rapidly. Unlike larger nuclear reactors, BSRs can be deployed more flexibly and economically, especially in remote or densely populated areas where space and infrastructure are limited. Their modular nature allows for phased construction and scalability, adapting to evolving energy needs with minimal environmental impact.
It is important to note that BRS is a nuclear reactor that uses nuclear fission to produce energy. So, controlling the nuclear reactions is crucial for safety. Special materials and systems are used to make sure the reactions happen at the right pace and temperature. This prevents the reactor from overheating or releasing too much energy at once.
Notably, nuclear reactors use radioactive elements, usually uranium or plutonium, which is packed into fuel rods. After the fuel is used up, it becomes radioactive waste, which needs to be carefully stored and managed to prevent any harm to people or the environment.
Government's Collaboration with Private Sector
The decision to engage the private sector in BSR development under Budget 2024 signifies a strategic shift towards leveraging private expertise, innovation, and investment in the nuclear energy sector. Previously constrained by regulatory barriers, the amendment to the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 now allows for greater private sector involvement, facilitating enhanced technological advancements and accelerated project timelines.
In August 2023, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, informed Parliament that the government was actively exploring collaborations with other countries and initiating indigenous development of Small Modular Reactors. He highlighted ongoing considerations to amend provisions of the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, to enable participation from the private sector.
To put the role of private sector involvement in context, any company which has come remotely closer to participating in the nuclear energy sector is the Tata group through Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Tata Institute Of Fundamental Research.
India's third nuclear power station, situated at Kalpakkam near Chennai, was designed and constructed entirely by India, this project posed a formidable challenge due to the country's lack of prior experience in manufacturing the intricate equipment essential for nuclear applications. Crucial components such as nuclear fuel, zirconium components, and heavy water production required extensive research and development at the laboratories of the BARC.
Initially, pilot plants were established, which later evolved into full-scale industrial facilities. The domestic industry underwent specialised training in manufacturing processes and introduced innovative quality testing protocols. Consequently, when the inaugural unit of the Madras Atomic Power Station commenced operations in July 1983, India proudly joined the select group of nations capable of independently designing and constructing nuclear power units.
Impact On Energy Sector
The collaboration between the government and the private sector in BSR development may fastrack and streamline India's energy landscape. It aimes to bolster energy security, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with India's commitment to sustainable development goals.