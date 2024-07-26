Nuclear Boost: Private Partnership For Bharat Small Reactors — Here's What's At Stake

In the recently presented Union Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled plans to partner with private sector to develop Bharat Small Reactors as part of India’s push to expand its nuclear energy capabilities and promote energy mix for Viksit Bharat.

This decision marks a significant departure from the previous stance governed by the Atomic Energy Act of 1962, which restricted private sector participation in nuclear energy generation.

The government first informed about developing Bharat Small Reactors in December 2023. Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, informed the Parliament that the government is working on new technologies such as Small Nuclear Reactors to make a transition to clean energy.

Deploying Small Modular Reactors across the country especially in locations not suitable for large nuclear plants, can produce large amount of low-carbon electricity. In order to move away from fossil fuel consumption, SMRs can be installed and operated for repurposing the aging fossil fuel-based power plants, Singh stated.