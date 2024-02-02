Nirmala Sitharaman's First Budget Interview Live: Watch On NDTV Profit At 3 P.M. Today

The interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled before parliament on Thursday walked the fine line of increasing infrastructure capex while maintaining emphasis on fiscal consolidation.

"All forms of infrastructure, physical, digital or social, are being built in record time," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

The outlay for the next fiscal has been increased by 17% over the revised estimate for FY24 to Rs 11.11 lakh crore, representing 3.4% of the GDP. Meanwhile, the government is aiming for fiscal deficit print of 5.1% next year, and below 4.5% by 2025-26.