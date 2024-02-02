Nirmala Sitharaman's First Budget Interview Live: Watch On NDTV Profit At 3 P.M. Today
Housing Support For Rural Areas, Middle Class
The budget has proposed a scheme to help middle class people living in rented houses, slums, chawls and unauthorised colonies to buy or build their own houses.
The Finance Minister also shared plans to build two crore more homes under PM Awas Yojana (Grameen) in the next five years, taking the total count to five crore.
Infra Push With A Helping Of Fiscal Consolidation
The interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled before parliament on Thursday walked the fine line of increasing infrastructure capex while maintaining emphasis on fiscal consolidation.
"All forms of infrastructure, physical, digital or social, are being built in record time," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.
The outlay for the next fiscal has been increased by 17% over the revised estimate for FY24 to Rs 11.11 lakh crore, representing 3.4% of the GDP. Meanwhile, the government is aiming for fiscal deficit print of 5.1% next year, and below 4.5% by 2025-26.