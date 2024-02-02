Needed To Fill Gaps In Internal Systems Of LIC Before IPO, Sitharaman To NDTV Profit

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said they needed to fill gaps in the internal systems of the state-owned life insurer, Life Insurance Corp., before its initial public offering.

The government is also focusing on the valuation of public sector companies, Sitharaman told NDTV Profit's Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive and first interview with a TV news channel after budget 2024.

"We are focusing on improving all PSEs, thereby improving their valuations," she said.

The Finance Minister presented the interim budget 2024 on Thursday, in which FY25 gross market borrowings have been pegged at Rs 14.13 lakh crore. This was lower than the number of Rs 15 lakh crore that economists had expected.

For FY25, the fiscal deficit target was pegged at 5.1%, with the aim of reducing it to 4.5% by FY26.