Global Energy Storage Segment Attracts $9.2 Billion Funding Via Venture Capital Route In 2023: Mercom

"Energy storage companies saw their highest VC funding in 2023, largely on account of the (USA's) Inflation Reduction Act's Investment Tax Credit and other incentives like manufacturing credits for battery components. The Merger and Acquisition (M&A) activity lagged due to high asset valuations, elevated interest rates, and investor caution," Raj Prabhu, CEO of US-based Mercom Capital Group, said.

Lithium-ion-based battery technology companies received the most VC funding in 2023. Other top-funded categories included battery recycling, nickel-based battery technology, energy storage downstream, and materials and components companies.