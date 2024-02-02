Fiscal Deficit Target Of 5.1% Ambitious But Achievable: Finance Secretary

On the expenditure side, he said, "Capex has increased 11.1%... the revenue expenditure we believe is realistically projected. We have been helped by the fact that some of our subsidies have not grown and whether it is food or fertiliser. Both of them are either stagnant or slightly declined. Fertilizer is assisted by decline in commodity prices globally."

The government has projected the fertiliser subsidy of Rs 1.64 lakh crore for the next financial year as against Rs 1.88 lakh crore allocated for the current fiscal. Similarly, food subsidy outgo will come down to Rs 2.05 lakh crore compared to Rs 2.12 lakh crore for the current fiscal.