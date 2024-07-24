Employment Schemes Are In The Right Direction But More Is Needed, Say Experts

The government also announced skilling initiatives for 20 lakh youth over a five-year period and upgraded 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes, along with providing education and skilling loans.

"The fact that the government has announced this as a priority is an acknowledgement that there is slack in the labour market," Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank Ltd., said in a conversation with NDTV Profit.

"In terms of the near-term impact, we will have to be reasonable about our expectations," said Mishra, who also heads the global research team at Axis Capital. However, he said that one aspect of the government over the past decade has been that it signals its approach and is then relentless in solving for it.

"If the informal economy is doing as badly as we suspect it is, some of the structural issues remain," said Amit Basole, professor of economics and head of the Centre for Sustainable Employment. Lacklustre private capex can continue to deter employment creation, he said.

However, the government has also announced its intent to deregulate and build infrastructure for MSMEs. Whether that will translate into job creation remains to be seen, said Basole.

At the central level, one option for the government is to try and create jobs themselves to significantly increase and expand employment, explained Mishra. However, that would mean a higher burden on the taxpayer and that option was likely considered and discarded.

The second option is to work with the private sector and make conditions conducive to greater macro-stability and future visibility, reducing compliance burdens, bringing down the cost of capital, etc. That is more sustainable and there appears to be an attempt to do that, Mishra said. Whether the government measures stimulate hiring in the private sector will have to be seen, said a note by Goldman Sachs.