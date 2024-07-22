Economic Survey 2024: India's Real GDP Growth Projected At 6.5-7% In FY25
India's real gross domestic product growth is estimated at 6.5-7% for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, according to the latest economic survey report. "The survey conservatively projects a real GDP growth of 6.5–7 per cent, with risks evenly balanced, cognizant of the fact that the market expectations are on the higher side," stated the report.
Domestic growth drivers have supported economic growth in FY24 despite uncertain global economic performance, the survey said, adding that improved balance sheets will help the private sector cater to strong investment demand.
However, private capital formation after good growth in the last three years may turn slightly more cautious because of fears of cheaper imports from countries that have excess capacity, the survey added.
Key Highlights
On the downside, any escalation of geopolitical conflicts in 2024 may lead to supply dislocations, higher commodity prices, reviving inflationary pressures and stalling monetary policy easing with potential repercussions for capital flows. This can also influence RBI’s monetary policy stance.
Any corrections in the elevated financial market valuations may have ramifications for household finances and corporate valuation, negatively impacting growth prospects.
Hiring in the information technology sector had slowed down considerably in FY24, and even if hiring does not decline further, it is unlikely to pick up significantly.
A normal rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department and the satisfactory spread of the southwest monsoon thus far are likely to improve agriculture sector performance and support the revival of rural demand. "However, the monsoon season still has some ways to go," the report said.
In the medium term, the Indian economy can grow at a rate of 7 per cent plus on a sustained basis if we build on the structural reforms undertaken over the last decade. This requires a tripartite compact between the Union Government, State Governments and the private sector.