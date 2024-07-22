Economic Survey 2024: India's Real GDP Growth Projected At 6.5-7% In FY25

India's real gross domestic product growth is estimated at 6.5-7% for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, according to the latest economic survey report. "The survey conservatively projects a real GDP growth of 6.5–7 per cent, with risks evenly balanced, cognizant of the fact that the market expectations are on the higher side," stated the report.

Domestic growth drivers have supported economic growth in FY24 despite uncertain global economic performance, the survey said, adding that improved balance sheets will help the private sector cater to strong investment demand.

However, private capital formation after good growth in the last three years may turn slightly more cautious because of fears of cheaper imports from countries that have excess capacity, the survey added.