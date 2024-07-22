Economic Survey 2024: Indian Railways Sees 5.2% Rise In Passenger Traffic

Approximately 673 crore passengers travelled by train in financial year 2024, marking an increase of about 5.2% as compared to the previous fiscal, according to the Economic Survey 2024.

There was a 5.3% increase in revenue-earning freight for the same fiscal, excluding the Konkan Railway Corp. The Indian Railways carried 158.8 crore tonne of revenue-earning freight during this period, according to the survey released on Monday on the eve of the Union budget.

The railways achieved a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% in freight loadings from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2024, driven by efforts in capacity addition, new rolling stock, and operational improvements.

The survey also noted that to enhance the passenger experience, Indian Railways has introduced wi-fi facilities at 6,108 stations, aiming to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban areas.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp.'s online ticketing system has become one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the country and the Asia-Pacific region, accessible through its website, mobile app, and authorised agents.

The survey highlighted the Freight Operations Information System, which manages various aspects of freight operations, including booking, electronic demand registration, railway receipt transfers, and consignment tracking. Additionally, the Rail Sugam App and Freight Business Development Portal were created to improve customer convenience.

The train management system of Indian Railways offers real-time updates and a comprehensive view of train operations, enhancing the efficiency of the rail network.

"It contributes to train punctuality through improved planning and swift responses to emergencies. Maintenance of locomotives, coaches, and wagons has been digitised by applications such as Locomotive Asset Management, Coaching Management System, and Freight Wagon Management System software," the survey said.

(With inputs from PTI)