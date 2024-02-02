Capital Receipts Of Rs 30,000 Crore In FY24 RE Includes Disinvestment, Asset Monetisation: DIPAM Secy

About the amount estimated to accrue from monetisation of assets of the central government in the current fiscal, Pandey said, "We have estimated Rs 10,000-12,000 crore in asset monetisation and Rs 18,000-20,000 crore from disinvestment in the Rs 30,000 crore RE."

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management secretary also said the government expects to complete the strategic sale of IDBI Bank in the next financial year.