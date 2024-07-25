Budget Schemes To Promote Women Workforce Participation, Say Experts

Industry experts on Wednesday said the Union Budget's emphasis on skilling, employment, and enhanced women workforce participation will facilitate job creation and overall growth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled various schemes and incentives for skilling, employment, and women-led development in the Union Budget 2024.

Paid internships and the allocation of budget for schemes to boost women's participation in the workforce is yet another announcement that is being lauded by the stakeholders.

The strategic shift towards employment and skilling is a significant milestone that will facilitate growth in the employment sector in the upcoming five years, they said.

"I welcome and appreciate the budget allocation of Rs 2 lakh crore package for youth, focusing on jobs, skilling, and education. The provision of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, and skills and the increase of 6.8% in overall budget allocation this year was the need of the hour," said Naman Jain, education policy expert, and Vice Chairman at Silverline Prestige School.