Budget Buy-Sell Corner: Stock Recommendations From Top Analysts — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present an interim budget today. Since the general election is scheduled this year, a full budget will be presented after the new government is sworn in.

Despite being an interim budget, investors’ focus will be on factors like the government’s commitment to the medium-term fiscal consolidation path, whether capex growth can continue with fiscal consolidation, and the supply of government bonds that the market may be able to absorb, according to a Goldman Sachs note.

An interim budget typically assesses the current economic state, capex expenditure and receipts. It also offers revised estimates for the ongoing fiscal, along with projections for the upcoming year.

