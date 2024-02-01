Budget Buy-Sell Corner: Stock Recommendations From Top Analysts — NDTV Profit Exclusive
Live updates on budget day stock recommendations from top analysts on NDTV Profit.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Budget 2024: The Take-Off
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present an interim budget today. Since the general election is scheduled this year, a full budget will be presented after the new government is sworn in.
Despite being an interim budget, investors’ focus will be on factors like the government’s commitment to the medium-term fiscal consolidation path, whether capex growth can continue with fiscal consolidation, and the supply of government bonds that the market may be able to absorb, according to a Goldman Sachs note.
An interim budget typically assesses the current economic state, capex expenditure and receipts. It also offers revised estimates for the ongoing fiscal, along with projections for the upcoming year.
On NDTV Profit, stay tuned for live updates on stock recommendations from experts, who will assess the interim budget's impact on companies and their share prices.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
Stocks Likely To Benefit From Interim Budget 2024
Shares linked to rural spending and state-owned firms are likely to be a focus area in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech, as policymakers seek ways to boost demand in the vast rural hinterland.
Read the full story here.
Budget 2024: Brokerage Expectations
Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The upcoming general elections may lead to some populist schemes to be included in the Interim Budget 2024-25.
In particular, Motilal Oswal would be watching for any policies in these three areas:
It is widely known that the agricultural sector has been weak in the past few quarters. Therefore, any populist measures directed to the farm economy will be keenly watched. It may include the expansion of the PM KISAN scheme by as much as 50% to Rs 9,000 per annum, or increased benefits in the form of an insurance scheme, or higher MGNREGA allocation.
Since the cut in corporate income tax rates on Sept. 19, there has been a continuous demand to reduce personal income tax rates as well. The new tax regime can be made more attractive by either increasing the exemption income limit, raising the income tax rebate under Section 87A or reducing the highest surcharge rate, and.
Some incentives to further boost the residential or commercial property market.
Goldman Sachs
Three key things for investors to look out for in the interim budget include:
The government’s commitment to the medium-term fiscal consolidation path,
If capex growth can continue with fiscal consolidation, and
The supply of government bonds that the market may be able to absorb.