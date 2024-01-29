Budget 2024: Why The Budget Is Presented On February 1?

The decision to alter the budget presentation date was rooted in the government's assertion that the shift would allow for better preparation of new policies and changes for the upcoming fiscal year, commencing on April 1.

The longstanding practice of unveiling the Union Budget on the last working day of February was deemed to cause delays in passing the budget, affecting the timely initiation of the new financial year.

Despite facing opposition, including a petition filed in the Supreme Court by advocate ML Sharma, the court rejected the plea. Sharma had contended that altering the budget presentation date could enable the government to influence election outcomes through populist spending promises. However, the court emphasised that the Union Budget primarily concerns the Central government and is not tied to state elections.