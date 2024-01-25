Budget 2024: What's On Indians' Direct Tax Wishlist

The Union Budget to the Aam Aadmi is the most anticipated time of the year for announcements on income tax cuts, more deductions and exemptions.

Direct taxes have become more crucial given that they were a healthy revenue head for the Indian government in the current fiscal. Hence, precise forecasting is crucial to help narrow the fiscal deficit while leaving room for more spending in FY25. Industry experts are keen that the upcoming Budget 2024 be more focused on policy continuity—from an extension of the concessional tax regime to rationalisation of capital gains tax.

NDTV Profit rounds up some of the top direct tax suggestions proposed by industry experts ahead of the big day on Feb. 1: