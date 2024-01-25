Budget 2024: What's On India Inc's M&A Wishlist?

Currently, there are stringent conditions around the eligibility of amalgamated companies to carry forward the tax losses of amalgamating companies in tax neutral mergers, and this is restricted to a few specified businesses.

It is hoped that the government will allow for tax losses to be carried forward to amalgamated companies across industries, said Gouri Puri, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

A major hardship faced by the startup community is the risk of non-allowability to carry forward the tax losses on account of change of shareholding. Generally, startups have a longer gestation period and are required to make high investments in their formative years.

The tax rules, which restrict carry forward of tax losses in companies due to change of substantial shareholding, often hounds these enterprises as they do not get the benefit of the initial investment in any manner, said Anil Talreja, partner at Deloitte India.

Talreja added that the ask from their side has been to provide an exemption from this hardship, given the peculiar nature of their operations.

A significant risk of tax losses lapsing on account of change in shareholding acts as a deterrent to enhancing the value of M&A deals and the government should look to issue clarifications allowing such losses, Puri said.