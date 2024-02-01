Budget 2024: What The Proposed Housing Scheme For Middle Income People Means

The government plans to launch a scheme for deserving sections of middle income people living in rented houses or slums, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during the budget 2024 speech on Thursday.

"Government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorised colonies to buy or build their own houses," she said.

The central government also aims to make another 2 crore houses in the next five years under the PM Awas Yojana (Grameen), which is close to achieving the target of 3 crore houses.

Around 2 crore additional houses will be taken up in the next five years to meet the requirement arising from increase in the number of families, she said.