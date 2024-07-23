Budget 2024: To Set Up Rs 1,000 Crore Venture Capital Fund For Space Sector

The government will set up a venture capital fund worth Rs 1,000 crore for the country's burgeoning space sector.

The government will look to invest about Rs 1,000 crore in the space technology sector, which has seen startups like Pixxel, Agnikul Cosmos, Bellatrix and Skyroot Aerospace, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for fiscal 2024-2025.

"Wonderful news for all of us in the sector. This will help larger players emerge out of India’s space startup ecosystem. This also shows that the government is continuing to strongly back its vision of making India have a larger chunk of the global space economy," said Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and chief executive officer at Agnikul Cosmos.

In recent times, the government has focused on space as a sector and opened the field to private investments. Interestingly, the charge for the Department of Space also lies directly with the Prime Minister of India.

The government has also empowered the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, or IN-SPACe, as a single-window autonomous government agency to promote, permit, and oversee private sector space-based activities.

The IN-SPACe is headed by Pawan Goenka, a retired managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.