Budget 2024: This Change In TCS Filing Could Increase Your In-Hand Salary

If you make payments or remittances abroad, then there is an amendment in the 2024 Budget that will simplify the refunding of tax collected at source.

For context, under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), all residents are allowed to freely remit up to $250,000 every year. Then, there is a tax that is collected when any payment is made through LSR, known as TCS.

There was no mechanism to offset the tax collected at source against the tax deducted at source. Essentially, taxpayers had to claim for the TCS as a separate refund.