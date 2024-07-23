Budget 2024: Telecom Companies To Get Hit Amid Higher Import Duty On Printed Circuit Boards

NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: Telecom Companies To Get Hit Amid Higher Import Duty On Printed Circuit Boards
The basic customs duty on imported printed circuit board applications of specific telecom equipment has been hiked from 10% to 15%.

23 Jul 2024, 03:59 PM IST
The logos of the three telecom players - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hiked the basic customs duty on imported printed circuit board applications of specific telecom equipment—which are important for all transmission networks—from 10% to 15% in this year's Union budget to boost domestic manufacturing.

Earlier this year, an anti-dumping duty was imposed on PCBs imported from China and Hong Kong.

Companies That Could Be Affected

As a result, the capital expenditure of telecom companies like Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd. and tower firms like Indus Towers Ltd. will go up. However, the move may benefit companies that make PCBAs in India like Tejas Networks Ltd.       

