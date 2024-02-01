Budget 2024: Tax Policy Changes Likely In July, Says EY India's Pranav Sayta

There were no changes in tax slabs and policies in the interim Union budget 2024, but there may be sops announced offering relief in the July announcement, according to Pranav Sayta, partner at EY India.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget 2024 on Thursday with no changes in tax policy, citing precedence.

Sayta expects some good news for taxpayers in the July budget, he told NDTV Profit. "It is not a surprise that tax policy changes will be announced only in July."

The government wants to build some trust with taxpayers. Therefore, taxpayer-friendly measures from a compliance standpoint are what she is hinting at, he said. "But the real measure on tax will come in the main budget."