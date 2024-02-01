Budget 2024: States, Private Capex Need To Do 'Bulk Of Heavy Lifting', Says Ravi Dharamshi

State governments and private capital expenditure will have to take the bulk of the heavy lifting as the Union government targets bringing the cost of capital down, according to ValueQuest's Ravi Dharamshi.

"From an equity market perspective, we were looking at it from a credibility and continuity aspect, and I think on both fronts, the budget has delivered," Dharamshi, founder of ValueQuest Investment Advisors Pvt., told NDTV Profit on Thursday.

There is credibility in the revenue numbers and tax buoyancy, with a positive surprise in the deficit numbers, he said. "The mantle is now passed to the RBI, and the upcoming elections in India and the U.S. are going to determine how equity markets are going to move."

While presenting the interim budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged the fiscal deficit target at 5.1% for the next financial year, with an aim to reduce it to 4.5% by FY26. For the current fiscal, it was revised to 5.8%.