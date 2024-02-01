ADVERTISEMENT
Budget 2024: Sitharaman Offers Relief On Old Direct Tax Disputes Of Up To Rs 25,000
The move is expected to benefit 1 crore taxpayers, the finance minister said in her speech.
While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not make changes to tax slabs in the interim budget in keeping with convention, she offered relief on pending tax disputes.The government proposed to withdraw disputed direct tax demands of up to Rs 25,000 till FY10 and of up to Rs 10,000 for FY11-15, the finance minister said in her budget 2024 speech.The move, she said, is expected to benefit 1 crore taxpayers.
While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not make changes to tax slabs in the interim budget in keeping with convention, she offered relief on pending tax disputes.
The government proposed to withdraw disputed direct tax demands of up to Rs 25,000 till FY10 and of up to Rs 10,000 for FY11-15, the finance minister said in her budget 2024 speech.
The move, she said, is expected to benefit 1 crore taxpayers.
