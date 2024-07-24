Budget 2024: Sitharaman Lays Roadmap For Viksit Bharat, Say Experts

RupeeQ Managing Director Neeru Puri said, "Fintech startups received robust support with Rs 5,000 crore allocated to the fintech startup fund, alongside tax holidays and simplified regulatory frameworks benefiting over 2,500 startups."

Cybersecurity receives a Rs 3,000 crore investment to safeguard against fraud, and data protection laws are strengthened with a Rs 1,500 crore budget, Puri added.