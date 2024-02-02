Budget 2024: Remarkable Balancing Act On Fiscal Deficit, Banks Should Cut Costs, Says KV Kamath

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has done a "remarkable balancing act" on the fiscal deficit in the interim budget 2024, veteran banker KV Kamath said on Friday.

The Union government has set a target of 5.1% of the gross domestic product for the fiscal deficit in the next financial year, down from the estimated 5.8% in the current fiscal.

"It's a remarkable tightening of the deficit and I think the government will deliver on this," the chairperson of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, told NDTV Profit.

Kamath said an allocation of Rs 11.1 lakh crore for capital expenditure in the next fiscal is good, expecting the private investment to kick off. "They (private companies) have created a perpetual investment cycle engine," he said. "They can fund for a long time without budgetary support."