Budget 2024: Rating Agencies Should Upgrade India, Says Axis Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

Private sector demand has begun to pick up, surpassing market expectations, with a remarkable commitment to fiscal consolidation. Markets may not have fully incorporated the implications of this surge in private sector engagement, he told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah.

The interim budget was a vote on account with limited new policies or tax rate adjustments. Despite this, the government's fiscal message was powerful, emphasising a strong fiscal stance rather than introducing numerous new initiatives, Mishra said.

The government is reacting positively to plans for more spending and the real estate market bouncing back. They're allowing more borrowing and using domestic savings to support these efforts, according to him.

In terms of sustainability of medium-term growth, Mishra found this interim budget phenomenal. It indicates that the government is actively aiming for macroeconomic stability, ensuring predictability in interest rates, exchange rates, and overall growth, he said.

This approach speaks volumes about the government's commitment to fostering a stable economic environment, Mishra said.