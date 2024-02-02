Budget 2024: No New Populist Scheme Before Polls 'Extremely Commendable', Say Brokerages

The Union government not announcing any populist schemes in the interim Union budget 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha election is "extremely commendable", brokerages have said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget on Thursday, with infrastructure spending and ease of doing business being among the key focus areas.

The interim budget surprised positively on the countercyclical fiscal consolidation front, while the details of the incremental capex growth assumptions appear to be somewhat underwhelming, according to Citi Research.

The government has refrained from any populist announcements, even in a pre-election budget, and the revenue projections have been done in a conservative and credible fashion, the research firm said in a note.

"The budget is fiscally tighter than market expectations, which is remarkable given the upcoming elections, with no new social scheme announced or expanded," Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said.