Budget 2024: No Climate For Hike Of States' Borrowing Limit, Says DEA Secretary

There’s a need to “collectively move towards a more sustainable debt level," Ajay Seth, secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, said on Thursday, implying that a higher ceiling for borrowing by states may not be possible.

The comments come after many states—ahead of the Union budget that was presented on June 23—had sought a rise in the limit, affording them fiscal headroom. The limit is currently at 3% of the gross state domestic product, with relaxations allowed for implementing reforms in the power sector or contributions under the New Pension Scheme.

“Though there are some states with a low debt-to-GSDP percentage at 20%, there are some who have (the metric at) as high as 45% of GSDP as debt, which is simply unsustainable… The ones who have a lower debt-to-GSDP ratio of 20% aren’t asking for it,” Seth told NDTV Profit in an interview. “Maybe they’re generating more revenues or managing their finances better, so there is no climate to ask for a hike (of the borrowing ceiling).”

Typically, a state’s fiscal deficit—or when expenditures overtake receipts—is financed by a combination of market borrowings, surpluses in public accounts and any off-budget borrowings.